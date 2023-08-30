Lae drainage cleaned out

The Lae City Authority reported that debris from bottle containers, plastic bags, household garbage, kitchen wastes from kai bars, sediments and other rubbish were removed.

The four sections flushed out over the weekend were;

The main open drain outlet that runs between 8th and 9th Street from Coronation Drive through the town bus stop to the Huon Road drain (Courthouse) – 2 sections

9th Street underground drain pipes (cross-over and easement pipes), Eddie’s Salon and Service station.

7th Street underground drain pipes (cross-over and easement pipes) infront of Central Arcade, Leanne’s Bakery and Papindo.

“The rubbish thrown into our drainage systems continue to block it during heavy downpour,” said LCA.

“For the long term, we will be looking at better designed drainage and replacing smaller underground drainage systems with larger capacity drainage systems.

“I would like to appeal to our residents in Lae to be fully responsible for their rubbish and waste disposal. We cannot continue to dump wastes into the main drain outlets.

“The Lae City Authority health inspectors and compliance team will also be inspecting kai bars and shops to ensure their wastes are disposed in a more environmentally friendly manner.

“Together, we can make a better Lae in partnership for our children.”

LCA thanked the Lae Fire Station Commander, Superintendent Luke Munguas, and his team of firefighters, Water PNG technical team, police personnel and everyone involved in the effort.