Lae DA concerned with cheap alcohol

Calistus said these new cheap products have higher alcohol content, which will have damaging effects on consumers’ health.

“Cheap alcohol, like K5 for that 90 percent alcohol; it’s a concern,” he stated.

“It causes damage to the people themselves and the community.

“When people have so much alcohol in their body; they don’t care, they just do anything.

“Alcohol from SP Brewery is 4 percent while the new alcohol has about 90 to 100 percent. It causes a lot of harm to our community.

“We had a meeting with our law and justice people and we said, law should be strengthened to remove this new alcohol.”

His concern came after the Morobe provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, highlighted the issues that parents and schools will face considering the high alcohol content beverages cost less than K20.

“That cheap beer is going to become a burden to parents, the schools and the State unless the government stops this cheap beer and puts more tax on it,” Tangui stated.