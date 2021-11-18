Lae’s COVID Patients Moved

Logistical issues were the reason why the Morobe Provincial Health Authority decided to move COVID-19 patients from the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium to the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

The senior executive management’s initial decision in October was met with skepticism as both ANGAU staff and patients queried how a five-minute drive down to the stadium seemed impossible.

CEO of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, said other hospitals in PNG are treating their COVID-19 patients on campus except for ANGAU as redevelopment was still ongoing.

“Ideally, if we had wards, we would have already made the decision then to treat on campus because that was the decision I would have made as the clinical case manager,” he stated.

“But we didn’t have that option so management at that time decided that stadium was there. The idea of building it on the other side of the road would take time and all these things so the decision was made to go down to the available facility.”

It was only when the MoPHA started using the stadium’s indoor complex that the infrastructural and operational issues came to light.

Dr Binga said bringing down patients’ food, laundry and oxygen cylinders proved to be challenging.

“So we had to sit down and weigh these through and management felt it’s better done on campus,” he said. “It was a big call. We had some resistance in that decision-making; we had to go down and talk to everybody.

“When I was talking to them, I said to them: ‘What you’re saying is right, and what we’re saying is also right. It’s about the more right thing to do. It’s not about yu rong na mipla rait.’”

There are currently less than 10 patients in the COVID-19 ward at ANGAU. TB patients have been moved from their well-ventilated facility to the 7C medical ward, while those at 7C are now in the psychiatric ward.

Psychiatric patients will get treatment at home.

Dr Binga said this arrangement is only temporary as they continue to assess the COVID-19 situation.

(Access to the former TB ward being sealed off)