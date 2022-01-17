Lady Dadae Concerned For Tonga

Lady Dadae, who hails from the Kingdom of Tonga, has expressed concern for their safety.

“Naturally, I am concerned about the safety and wellbeing of my family as well as for the King and Queen of Tonga and people of Tonga,” she said.

The tsunami which occurred following the volcanic eruption on an island off the coast of Nuku’alofa, forced Tongan’s to move to higher ground for safety.

Lady Dadae stated that she was encouraged by posts on social media by Papua New Guineans expressing concern and support to their friends and loved ones in Tonga.

“I too pray for peace, strength and courage for the people of Tonga to deal with this natural disaster,” said Lady Emeline.

She also encouraged fellow Tongan’s with the scripture Psalms 46:1-2 ‘God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea’.

“May God be with you all."