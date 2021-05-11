Lack of evidence on D’Attanasio’s case

Lawyer Tinema Kiage from Fiocco & Nutley Lawyers, said the evidence from the hand-up brief is incomplete and that her client requires record of interview of two of the accused, Morgan Mogu and Dominic Terupo.

Carlo D’Attanasio is the Italian yacht owner alleged to have brought 611kg of cocaine on board his boat; he is linked to the biggest drug bust in PNG history.

He is charged with Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing and will face the Central Committal Court on the 20th of May.

Counsel Kiage said the bulk of evidence collected to prosecute her client was done by the customs officers and without a search warrant.

She said that it is only proper that custom officers prosecute D’Attanasio instead of the police.

Kiage said if this is not done, then she will file to strike out the proceeding based on abuse of process.