Labour mobility opportunities for PNG

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said this will result in them sending some of their high wages back home, and then return with increased skills and knowledge.

Mr Ling-Stuckey added that the Marape-Rosso Government is moving forward quickly with these new labour mobility options, seeing already an increase of over 1000 percent in the number of workers going overseas in just one year.

The initial target is 8,000 workers by 2025, although the success of the program to date may mean this target could be further increased.

He said growing this program requires good training options for our youth so they can more easily find employment in Australia.

During his recent discussions with key Australian Ministers, the Treasurer was pleased to advance the training options for this program.