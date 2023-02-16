Labour conventions welcomed

1947 (No.81) and the Tripartite 9International Labour Standards) Consultation Convention, 1997 (No.144).

These conventions are part of the wider set of international labour standards, lay the guiding framework in upholding the fundamental principles of rights at work, and by doing so contributes to the socio-economic advancement in the development agenda and sustainability efforts for the PNG economy.

“The government of Papua New Guinea is focused on a growth trajectory and has pursued several principle policies,” said Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso on the announcement of the two conventions on Friday February 10.

“In an evolving world of work, it is essential that the international labour standards cannot be overlooked. Whilst there is much to realize and learn from other economies, more specifically and in recent times, governments all over the world have focused their attention on revitalizing labour administration,” said Rosso.

The Secretary for Labour and Industrial Relations George Taunakekei said there are colonial laws that need to be reviewed.

“We have prioritized some of those labour laws for review this year. The review work is ongoing and we are trying to modernize the labour laws so that they reflect the current social and economic climate of the department and with the ratification of the dialogue conventions, it’s an opportune time as well to make sure that those reviewed laws are consistent with international standards as communicated through those conventions.”

Present at the announcement of these conventions also was Director ILO Office for the Pacific Island Countries, Martin Karimli.

Karimli said, “ILO stands ready to support the government, employees and workers’ organizations to ensure the effective implementation of these conventions and supporting recommendations.”

“This also applies to the labour law reforms mentioned by Hon Deputy Prime Minister and we had a very productive discussion with the secretary and his team on how we can support the government in implementation, the reviewing of these laws.”