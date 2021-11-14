Labels Group donations

Labels Group Manager, Vumoya Kimisopa at the Goroka Provincial Hospital this week, presented the goods including children’s toiletries, patients’ linens and a refrigerator.

PHA CEO Dr. Joseph Apa received the items in the presence of other members of the PHA including, Dr. Kapiro Kendaura, Director for Curative Health Services, Manager of Goroka Provincial Hospital, Dr. Pomuso Warima also accompanied Dr. Apa in receiving the gifts.

The Head of Pediatric and Children’s ward, Dr. Casparia Mond (pink top) brought mothers to witness the donation ceremony. Other representatives of local business houses in Goroka including Steak House, Phoenix Hotel and Brian Bell also donated to the pediatric and children’s ward.

Vumoya Kimisopa said since they are not medical people they cannot do much in helping the hospital medically but they do what they can in their capacity to give to the hospital during this time of need.

“So we want to support our medical professionals and us doing this is, we want to tell you that we stand behind you, though you are not getting a lot of support from areas where you should be getting.

“We’re standing behind you because we are not experts in the field, you are the expert so we assist you to do your job better,” she told the PHA representatives.

Ms Kimisopa added that they would to support in prayer and kind to the medical officers during this time.

She said it took them a while to bring the donations, though they had them prepared for quite some time already, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She said the materials were purchased upon the advise of the pediatric ward doctors and nurses.

“At the pharmacy, we spent around K1600 to buy such things as baby bath, baskets, napkins, hot water bottles and other things upon the doctors’ advice,” she added.

At Brian Bell Labels spend about K8000 for the goods including one refrigerator and curtains for the doctors, electrical appliances for both the doctors and patients use.

Director for Curative Health Services, Dr. Kapiro Kendaura, expressed appreciation for the gesture saying that 80 percent of the population in the province come from rural areas, so many parents struggle to provide for their children, starting from infant stages.

The CEO Dr. Joseph Apa concluded by releasing the blessing of the PHA board to the Labels Group of companies for always working in partnership with the Goroka Hospital by meeting essential needs as such.

Dr. Kendaura explained the extent of the PHA’s responsibilities over the health facilities in the province. He said they have hospitals at the provincial centre and district centres as well as health centres, clinics and health posts throughout the districts which are accessed by a large population throughout the province. He thanked the Labels Group for their donation, saying that it is supporting God’s work. He added that health is one of the two important ministries of the Lord on earth; the other one is preaching the Gospel.

The Manager of Goroka Provincial Hospital, Dr. Pomuso Warima thanked the private sector for their assistance because the hospital is in real need at this point in time.

“Our country has a lot of resources but when you look into the system, our health system is failing because no good support is coming, and it’s about time that the community comes to realize and how they can come in and help. What you are doing, you are helping the disadvantaged people.” He said.

“It also goes with the Word of God, as you are giving to someone who cannot repay you,” saying this he professed God’s blessings also upon them and their businesses and urged them to continue spreading the kind gesture to the other health outlets in the province.

EHPHA CEO, Dr. Joseph Apa concluded by again expressing gratefulness on behalf of the board and professing God’s blessings upon the group because it is not the first time that this group has given a helping hand to the hospital’s needy.