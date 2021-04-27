La Sallian 75-year anniversary

Preparations are already underway to host the event this August, at De La Salle secondary school, Port Moresby.

National Coordinator Grace Wrakia said the first Australian brothers arrived in PNG in 1946 and this year will be their diamond jubilee.

"The Lassalian movement comprises of teachers or educators at all levels of education who are partners of the De La Salle brothers.

"We exist in 10 provinces in the country in all our regions.

"As the partners in the schools they (De La Salle Brothers) teach in, the schools they no longer teach in and in schools that never heard of De La Salle brothers, we will come as one to celebrate," Wrakia said.

Wrakia said they plan to visit Mainohana Secondary School in Kairuku District, Central Province to pay tribute to two pioneer teachers who were laid to rest there.

"It’s an important year for us and we invite ex-students, former teachers, current staff and students to attend and celebrate the program at De La Salle Bomana.