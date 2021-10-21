La Salle Class Awarded

The Park’s Education team took to several schools, presenting the Top Explorer and Champion Explorer Awards for schools who repeatedly visited the Park for its school excursion programs.

One such school was La Salle Technical College’s Year 10 students, also undertaking Tourism & Hospitality studies who had visited the Park for practical lessons in July and August this year.

On hand to receive the class certificate award was teacher, Dorothy Edipau who was equally excited and surprised to receive the class award.

Over 70 schools have participated so far in the schools excursion program of which the Education team are truly proud of, noting the range of students from pre-school through to tertiary institutions.

Apart from La Salle Technical College, there are a number of other secondary schools including St Charles Lwanga, Port Moresby International School, APTC and the University of PNG who also participated in the programs.

“We are always particularly happy to see more secondary and tertiary students participate in our education programs.

“Eco-tourism goes hand-in-hand with our mission of delivering conservation education and these are the very people who are ready to join us in on that mission”, said Shirley Mogi, Port Moresby Nature Park’s Education Manager.

The Port Moresby Nature Park thanked all the schools, Foundations, NGO Groups, Church Groups, Youths, etc from around Port Moresby and Central province that have so far participated in its education programs this year.

The Park made special mention of its valued sponsors; Sir Brian Bell Foundation and British High Commission as well as its supporter, NCDC Transport Division, whose sponsorship and support has allowed more students to be educated at the Park.

Port Moresby Nature Park through its Education Program educates students and the local community on the importance of the natural environment in order to enhance the cultural integrity of local people, giving them more reasons to protect and conserve their natural environment.