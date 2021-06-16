LAWYERS4LITERACY INC. present the Mt. Wilhelm Charity Club Climb that has engaged four young climbers who have accepted the challenge to reach new heights while raising funds for L4L’s book donation program.

The funds raised will go towards delivering children’s reading books to schools in the East and West Sepik and Manus Provinces in 2022.

COVID-19 may have prevented them in raising funds last year but the climbers hope to raise K10’000 to support this worthy cause as L4L believe the comeback is always greater than the setback.