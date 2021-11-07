Kurukuru operation closes

Director of Fisheries Operations, Allan Rahari said the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) coordinated Operation has combined intelligence gathering, analysis and surveillance by aircraft and ships.

Mr. Rahari further added that; the Operation included fifteen Guardian Class and Pacific Patrol Boats from Pacific nations operating alongside five Australian Navy, French Navy and United States Coastguard vessels. Seven aircraft from the FFA, that provided air surveillance, as well as satellite surveillance and use of other emerging technologies.

Moreover; the Operational area consisted of the 15 Pacific Island FFA Members Exclusive Economic Zones and adjacent High Seas. The Operational Area was over 23 million square kilometers in size, which is over 3 times the land mass of Australia.

FFA Surveillance Operations Officer Robert Lewis, said that to date over 300 vessels have been remotely sensed by satellites or sighted by ships or aircraft and 78 vessels have been boarded either at sea or in port.

Mr. Lewis also added that the sheer size of the area covered is enormous and underlines the importance and ongoing success of such a large-scale, co-operative Initiative.

FFA’s Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) has 24 officers from Solomon Islands, Samoa, Australia, NZ, Tonga and Papua New Guinea working towards maintaining the Regional Surveillance Picture during the operation. This involves analyzing information and data across FFA’s member nations.

In addition to the regular information that the FFA RFSC coordinates and filters as part of its day-to-day work, the operation receives, reviews and processes satellite-based surveillance imagery to augment and confirm the overall Regional Surveillance Picture.

Photo credit: FFA