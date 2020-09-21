Kupiano to pilot biometric project

The Electoral Commission, PNG Civil and Identification Registry, Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs and the Central Provincial Administration will be collaborating in this project.

Sinai said the pilot project is a collaborative effort between the agencies to collect development data.

Voters registration for the Kupiano Ward 5 LLG by-election will be led by PNG Electoral Commission using the biometric system to get voter details and conduct new enrollments.

The ward recorder book provided by the Department of the Provincial and Local Level Government will be used to verify deaths, deceased and those who have turned 18 years in the ward.

The Acting Electoral Commission said the information will be shared with PNG EC and the NID team.

“The process of polling begins, with name checking through to polling process and closes with biometric and phot collection. The electoral roll can be used as well as after polling to continue the process to the NID registration”.

Sinai further said there will be challenges in the implementation of this project, however can be overcome if all government agencies work together.