Kumul Petroleum refutes Puma Energy's claims

The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister and senior ministers, was not copied to KPHL or Minister Duma.

Kumul Petroleum Managing Director, Wapu Sonk, refuted claims in the letter suggesting KPHL's lack of cooperation. He stated that KPHL has been negotiating with Puma on long-term supply terms because Puma couldn't provide spot cargo. As an example, Mr. Sonk mentioned a shipment of 8 million litres of JetA1 from ExxonMobil in early June, which Puma initially refused to buy due to the absence of a long-term supply deal valued at nearly US$800 million over 24 months.

"The cargo arrived on 1st June. After Puma’s refusal, the ship remained in Port Moresby harbour for about three days before moving to other PNG ports. Puma eventually agreed to purchase the JetA1 at a discount, unloading it in Lae on 17th June. This situation has caused Puma to transport JetA1 from Lae to Port Moresby, leading to Air Niugini flight cancellations," explained Sonk.

He further emphasized the financial losses KPHL incurred due to demurrage costs and the reduced price accepted from Puma. Sonk highlighted that KPHL stepped in to support the country by filling the gap left by Puma, which is now unfairly shifting blame onto KPHL.

Acting on the NEC's request, KPHL has imported three fuel cargoes in recent months, assuming roles typically held by financial institutions and commercial banks to mitigate the fuel crisis, despite the strain on foreign reserves and operational needs.

Sonk stressed that the fuel crisis stems from Puma's failure to comply with PNG banking practices and regulatory requirements. He deemed Puma's implication of KPHL's responsibility for fuel shortages as unethical and grossly unfair.

"KPHL's operations are bound by annual operating plans, and only approvals from the KPHL Board and the NEC can authorize significant transactions outside these plans. Our decision to engage in fuel supply on a spot basis remains unchanged," Sonk concluded, condemning Puma's actions as 'blackmail' and reaffirming KPHL's commitment to addressing the fuel crisis commercially on a spot basis.