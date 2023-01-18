Kumai raise concerns on law and order

Talasea MP, Freddie Kumai raised this issue on the floor of Parliament today.

MP Kumai is concerned that criminal activities are on the rise with no police presence along the New Britain highway.

He also mentioned that there is a certain route and link evolving around the maritime provinces of Morobe and East and West New Britain provinces both on land and sea that contributes to the rising law and order rates in the province.

“This is a worrying trend that cannot be ignored for far too long as it negatively affects businesses and the livelihood of people in those affected provinces.

“My questions to the Minister are; can the Minister inform if the Police Department has any plans to establish Border Posts at certain strategic locations to destabilize the illicit route and arrest perpetrators?

“Can the Minister also consider the establishment of Water Police units at hot spot locations where people travel in speed boats? Passengers and cargo on shipping vessels are checked as standard procedure, however speed boats operating between the waters of Lae, Siassi, Kandrian/Gloucerster and Kimbe need to be monitored,” MP Kumai questioned.

Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jr responded and said these are challenges that are not unique to Papua New Guinea, but are rather shared by all countries that are committed to economic development and improving services to its peoples.

He added that the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, with the support of the Government, is well-positioned to meet the threat of this criminal element.

“I am advised by the Commissioner of Police that the development of further highway patrol posts on key highways and further investment in water police capabilities in coastal areas form key components of the RPNGC strategic planning activities.

Minister Tsiamalili Jr stated that the maintenance of an agile and responsive water policing capability remains a key component of the RPNGC strategic focus.