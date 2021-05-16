 

Kubalia Water Project launched

BY: Loop Author
20:00, May 16, 2021
Member for Yangoru-Saussia Richard Maru recently officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony to launch the start of the K800,000 Kubalia Station Water Supply project.

The project will also include a new separate water supply system for Suandogum Village.  

This was followed by a visit to Rufundogum Village where the MP introduced the people to the engineering team from the Adventist Development and Relief Agency or ADRA, who are partnering with the YSDDA to deliver the projects.

ADRA will commence the engineering design work on the new Rofundogum Village Water Supply System.

The MP thanked the President of Sausso LLG Alois Ningi, the landowners of the water source at Kubalia and the people of Sausso LLG for their support in allowing the water projects to be implemented.

He stressed that the water is for the benefit of the communities.

Photo courtesy: Office of the Member for Yangoru-Saussia

 

