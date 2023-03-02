Kua is Milne Bay PPC

Mr Barkie has been assigned to West New Britain Province as PPC. CIP Kua, who was formerly the Boroko Police Station Commander (PSC), has served as PSC for over ten years. Mr. Barkie promised to continue supporting Mr. Kua as he takes on his new role and establishes his command in the province.

He encouraged police personnel in Alotau to give Mr. Kua the same level of support and cooperation they gave him.

Mr. Barkie reminded them that they took an oath to serve the country and the Office of the Commissioner, and when the Commissioner appoints someone for a new position at another location, it is a command directive. Therefore, they must work with anyone appointed by the Commissioner, including the new PPC, and do their jobs professionally.

Mr. Barkie encouraged Mr. Kua to be vigilant as the threats to Milne Bay have only reduced but not eliminated completely. He also mentioned that the province has gone through difficult times, but it has now recovered, and life is progressing normally.

He stated that three years ago, the situation was difficult, and that criminals had the upper hand. They became the shadow government, and the legitimate government was slowly losing control. However, he is pleased to say that the situation has changed, and the people can move freely without having to watch their backs.

Inspector Lisa Gelusowa, a representative of the Milne Bay Police personnel, expressed her gratitude for Mr. Barkie’s leadership despite the tough situations. She promised to give Mr. Kua the same level of support and cooperation to restore Milne Bay to its former status as the safest province.

The Milne Bay Province has experienced positive changes, and it is evident with the return of international tourists and cruise ships since the end of 2022, and Mr. Barkie is pleased to see that the province is returning to its glory days.