Kua critical of govt spending on Loloata

PNG National Party Leader and Sinasina Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua challenged Prime Minister James Marape to reveal to the nation who has been funding the Loloata Camp for the last six weeks.

Mr Kua said: “It is deeply disturbing to see the government continue to spend most of its time working out of the Loloata Island while expensive government buildings which we pay rent for are sitting idly.

“It is completely wrong for taxpayer funds to be used to house MPs on a lavish resort while the country struggles with a cost-of-living crisis.

“The government must also be careful not to allow outside forces to foot the bill for its comfortable camping.”

Mr Kua has called on relevant authorities to look into this.

“I call on the Ombudsman Commission to take an active role in scrutinising the government’s activities. We see government officials working off the island, see the PM hosting meetings with secretaries, and the PM hosting official diplomatic engagements – this is improper.

He also took time to explain where the opposition was getting the funds to foot their bills.

“In contrast, the Opposition team is taking care of all our costs with our personal funds. As many know, the Crown Hotel is owned by one of our members in the camp, and each member is footing personal expenses.

“Unlike the Loloata campers, the Opposition team is not based full-time at Crown. For those who have homes in Port Moresby, we stay at our homes and come to Crown for meetings and collective discussions from time to time.

Mr Kua urged the Ombudsman Commission and the Independent Commission Against Corruption to demand greater transparency from the government about its activities during this period.

“If the government is so confident with their numbers, why are they still isolating themselves on an island? They have adjourned Parliament to September so shouldn’t they be satisfied that their power is safe and can now return to normalcy?” questioned Kua.