KTF Celebrates Archer Leaders Graduation

The event was held at Airways Hotel, and special guests, partners, supporters, and donors of the program were in attendance.

Keynote speeches were delivered by MKA Chairman Dadi Toka Jnr, KTF CEO Dr. Genevieve Nelson, and Governor for Oro Gary Juffa. They were joined by donors and supporters of the Archer Leadership program.

Now in its 13th year, the Archer Leadership program continues to find and foster the next generation of leaders in PNG, thanks to the generous support of the Fred P Archers trust, managed by the Perpetual Trustees, the New Crest Sustainability Fund, and Kina Bank, the newest supporter of Archers.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of Motu Koita Assembly Dadi Toka Jnr shared that since he took up his role in 2018, MKA has made education one of its key pillars, with the goal of providing quality education to indigenous people from elementary to tertiary level.

He expressed his support for the Archer Leadership program and the potential it holds for developing future leaders in the country.

Dr. Nelson also delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony. She thanked the partners, supporters, and donors of the program for their continuous support and celebrated the achievements of the Archer Leaders over the last 13 years.

She highlighted the unique journey that the Archer Leadership program offers, taking students out of their comfort zones to broaden their perspectives, challenge their mindsets, and create networks that give them a platform to create impactful change.

KTF has also expanded its reach in Kokoda and Oro Province, enrolling 260 FODE students, opening Mt. Koiari FODE Centre, supporting 14 aid posts, and providing health worker training.

The organization has also partnered with PNG SDP to educate Western Province, opening Balimo Teachers College, delivering FODE to 470+ students, enrolling 750+ students, installing 7000+ household solar systems, and offering FODE second chance education for teaching and health work.