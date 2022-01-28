Kramer: Legislative Reforms Working

He said the jump in PNG’s score from 27 to 31 demonstrates that the reforms implemented by the Government are working.

PNG is now ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the world, 100 being the very clean and zero highly corrupt. In 2020, the country was sitting at 142 out of 180 corrupt countries in the world.

“PNG hit the lowest scores between 2011 and 2015, when the O’Neill Government took out country backwards and ran roughshod over our ethics and human rights.

“The Government moved decisively to correct these errors and the results are now being seen by our citizens and the international community.”

The Minister attributed to the adaptation of the Organic Law on Independent Anti-Corruption Commission and the Constitutional Amendment Law 2014 as a major achievement under these reforms, adding that the Interim Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) now has investigative and prosecution powers.

“We are pleased to see the Government’s efforts to restore integrity to our public sector are having a positive impact on our country and citizens and that this has been recognized by the international community.”