Kramer Gives Evidence On Madang Road Works

Bryan Kramer and four others appeared before Justice David Cannings after a court order was issued last year by the same court.

Minister Kramer provided an update on progress of the 5.2 kilometer Modilon Road that Madang District Development Authority is funding. He said the road works is progressing well. It is being worked on by Madang District Works and Equipment Ltd, a company owned by the Madang DDA. The Minister shared that one of the biggest challenges in getting the job done in time, is the weather. Other issues include equipment that the construction company is using to do the work. Despite this, the first part of the road works, in front of Andersons Foodland, has been sealed. Minister Kramer also told the court that some sections of the Modilon road will be completed at the end of April this year.

Kramer also told the court that qualified engineers were engaged to carry out testing on the soil before the road was constructed and he believes that the road works meet the standard.

Kramer was then cross-examined by Jonathan Saka, lawyer of the Department of Works, who appeared on behalf of the Provincial Works Manager Henry Rakuasi. Saka questioned the Madang MP on the scientific findings that he presented in court, and how sure he was sure that road works done was of quality. The Minister said the findings were from research he had done, and also from speaking with engineers.

Kramer also told the court that the Madang Provincial Works took back their equipment from Madang District Works and Equipment Ltd because the date of agreement signed, had lapsed. The DOW lawyer said the company owed Madang Provincial Works some payments for the machines, to which Mr Kramer said they will pay when Madang Provincial Works provides him an invoice.

Lawyer representing Madang Governor Peter Yama, Madang’s Acting Provincial Administrator Clement Tare, and a Ramsy Pariwa turned up for the hearing besides the local MP. The rest who were part of that proceeding did not.

Justice Cannings told those who were present that he will be flexible with this case as he wants all responsible authorities to work together to complete the work.

Justice Cannings adjourned the matter to Thursday 20 January, for all other parties named in the proceedings, to give evidence.