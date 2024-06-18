 

KPHL Donates K1mil for Mulitaka Disaster Relief

BY: Loop Author
16:47, June 18, 2024
41 reads

Kumul Petroleum Holding Limited has donated K1 million to assist with disaster relief efforts in Mulitaka, Enga Province, with a cheque presented to Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

Kumul Petroleum's Managing Director, Wapu Sonk during the presentation emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community, stating, "There has been a lot of support from other countries, companies, and the community at large, but as PNG's national gas and resources company, we also want to assist with the relief effort."

He highlighted that the funds, approved by the KPHL Board, are intended to aid the disaster relief committee in providing comfort and relief to those affected by the recent landslide.

Sonk also noted the significant displacement caused by the landslide, expressing hope that the donation would support in-kind assistance for resettlement.

"On behalf of the Board, management, and staff of Kumul Petroleum, we extend our heartfelt sorrow to those families that have lost their loved ones and homes, but we also want to encourage them to be resilient," he added.

Governor Ipatas expressed gratitude to KPHL for their generosity and stated that the funds would be used to support the relocation of the affected communities and fulfill other essential duties.

Tags: 
Kumul Petroleum Holding Limited
Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas
Mulitaka landslide
Disaster Relief Efforts
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 41 reads