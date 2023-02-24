KPHL to be power provider for SEZs

This cements an agreement where KPHL will be the energy solution provider to support the development and operation of all the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru during the signing on Thursday 23rd February said that securing reliable and affordable energy supply to the SEZs was a critical foundational input to the commencement and development of the SEZs.

“Our country is known by most of the investors as one of the most difficult and expensive places to do business and one of the primary reasons is because we have very unreliable power and the most expensive cost of energy. Even the cost of producing goods in PNG is ten times more when we are competing with other countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia,” said Minister Maru.

He said the vision of the Marape-Rosso Government is to replace all food imports; to process everything that are currently produced into final products, and to grow our exports. However, he said this couldn’t be done without cheap, reliable and clean energy.

“Without innovative solutions to our electricity to bring the cost down and make power more reliable, we will never succeed as a country to develop this nation because we are living in a global community where we need to compete with the rest of the world.

“It is our job as the Government to make sure that the country has cheap and reliable and clean energy. The time has come for us to stop pretending that everything is well, accept the responsibility and look at organizations like KPHL who have the mandate to provide energy so we can attract investors,” Mr. Maru said.

Minister Maru said the Ministry and the Department of International Trade and Investment had made a deliberate choice to partner KPHL, to help them find energy solutions to power up all our economic zones into the future.

He said because KPHL have the financial muscle, technical competence, the energy, and they are the producer of energy, and they have a record where they constructed and operated a gas fired 58MW power generation facility in Port Moresby under a 50/50 ownership arrangement with an experienced international operator at zero loss of time and zero incidents.

Minister Maru said the Ministry and the Department of International Trade and Investment was determined to partner KPHL to help them find solutions for Madang and East Sepik Province as a matter of priority.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board and Management of KPHL to start with these two provinces where we have the proposed PMIZ and the Sepik Plains SEZ,” said Minister Maru.