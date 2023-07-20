Konos suspect shot by police

Charles Bruno Sepmorong, who is in his 30s, from Bungbeve Village, Namatanai District, is wanted by Konos police for break-and-enter and stealing, cultivation of marijuana, possession of dangerous marijuana, damages caused to the Konos holding cell and escaping lawful custody.

Police say he is also a threat to his immediate family after he allegedly threatened to kill his brother and parents.

Konos police reported that a call was received at 10.15pm on Monday that the suspect was at Laur Primary School in Namatanai.

Police arrived on site but he escaped into the bushes until another call was received, saying he had returned.

Police apprehended him and put him in the vehicle “but he resisted, kicked open the door, kicked one of the police officers in the chest and tried to make a run into the dark but was shot in the right foot”.

The suspect was taken to the Namatanai hospital and later referred to the Kavieng General Hospital at about 1am on July 18th.

He will be brought back to the Konos Police Station when he recovers.