Konkua-Bilimoia Road to be constructed

A groundbreaking was hosted on Friday, May 17th, signifying the start of roadworks by Lae-based R & Sons Constructions.

The Konkua to Bilimoia Road in Eastern Highlands Province is the first infrastructure road project that was approved by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, to be implemented under the K92 Mining Limited infrastructure tax credit scheme.

Landowners of the Kainantu mine gathered at Konkua village to celebrate the groundbreaking of K92’s first K24 million road.

Eastern Highlands Governor, Simon Sia, congratulated K92 Mining, describing them as “latecomers” in the PNG mining sector.

“But you have broken the record and you have delivered,” he stated.

“Your record is there but I wish you could look at some other areas, some other locations in Eastern Highlands.

“Under my leadership, under my government, you have my 101 percent support.

“To the Konkua and Bilimoia communities, you are the lucky ones.”

The governor outlined that the decision to construct the 11.5km Konkua to Bilimoia Road was not made by only one person but a committee. He stressed that Eastern Highlands is the only province that has a tax credit scheme committee, with the provincial administrator as the chairman.

Additionally, Lae-based civil engineering contractors, R & Sons Constructions Ltd, went through the public procurement process to successfully secure the contract.

“How the contract was awarded was, it went through what we call ‘public tendering’. There were about seven to eight contractors who bid for this project,” explained the Managing Director of R & Sons Constructions, Thomas Pisimi.

“They have their own evaluation team and they had to go through and see the tender submission; whether you have everything, whether you’re a suitable candidate for the job, whether you have the capacity to deliver the job and finally, it happened to be us.

“The contract value, what we bid is about K20.4 million but in total, the value is about K24 million – just to cover the overheads and landowners’ issues and all those.

“The time period for the project is 24 months but that depends on what type of contract they’re going to work and how we’re going to deliver the project.

“If we can get everything together, we can deliver less than that, say 18 months. The very good thing is, we are a Lae-based contractor, which reduces the time to mobilise equipment and we are all road-linked.”