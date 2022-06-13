Konebada beach cleanup

JICA PNG Alumni Association partnered with the National Capital District Commission to do a cleanup activity on Sunday morning, 5 June 2022.

More than 50 participants from JICA joined this activity.

The event was held to commemorate the World Environment Day and brought JICA staff and ex training participants to work with locals at Konebada.

This was a good opportunity for participants, including children, to think about our greener future.

The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, outlined that World Environment Day is a celebration of the natural world and what it brings, and a celebration of the activists that fight to keep it healthy.

“We must all show tolerance, wisdom and understanding to protect the Earth, our one home, so we can live together as One Humanity because we have only one Earth.”