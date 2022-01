Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.





Prime Minister James Marape at the opening of the double classroom at the Komo Saint Paul Junior Day High School.