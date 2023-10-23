Kombra praises schools for exam turnout

He said despite minor issues with the transfer of exam papers to rural schools, the examinations were conducted on time and finished on time. Dr Kombra was speaking during a media conference recently in Port Moresby

Dr Kombra said despite issues with the transfer of the exam papers, collaborative efforts between the school heads made it possible for the papers to reach schools, enabling students to attend to the exams.

“Overall in the country, the examination progressed well. There were few cases where exam papers had to be carried over tough terrains and flooding rivers but all in all it went well,” he said.

Dr Kombra said despite leaking issues with the grade 10 examination paper, more force was put on the grade 12 higher school certificate examination, which so far, the turnout was moral with no issues of stealing or cheating.

“We have put the best effort we could to ensure the grade 12 exams conducted in a secure and fair manner. There are no incidents of any malpractice and that’s a very good news for our country and our education system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kombra said the marking of the grade 10 examination paper began last week and grade 12 examination paper marking will start this week.

The examinations end this week with the grade 8 paper.