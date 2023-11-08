Kokopo mayor sent to two years imprisonment

Bonga was found guilty by the Kokopo District Court for dangerous driving causing death.

The defendant, 43 years, from Takubar village, Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG in East New Britain Province was charged with one count of dangerous driving, causing the death of Jack Livuan, father of three on Saturday, May 18, 2013, at about 4 am along the Vunamami Bitawawar road.

The Court heard that Bonga was driving a white Nissan utility vehicle dangerously and passed a group of youths, with his headlights on full beam and without slowing down towards Kokopo, in the company of three, including a policeman when the accident occurred.

The victim was hit by the vehicle and flew 19 metres on impact.

Bonga drove straight to his house and did not report the accident to police, but was approached the next day by police regarding the accident while he was trying to fix the dent on his vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital but died after arrival.

The matter dragged on for nine years until his conviction last week.

Senior Provincial Magistrate (SPM) Samuel Lavutul when handing down his decision last Wednesday stated that the appropriate custodial sentence would be between 12 months to four years, however, he considered the mid-term of imprisonment of two years.

Lavutul said that the defendant is convicted and sentenced to two years in hard labour, however, one year of the entire sentence can be suspended with conditions that the defendant pays to the family of the deceased the sum of K5000 within two months as compensation.

When handing down the decision, he further stated that the defendant’s driving license is suspended for a period of 12 months and the license be surrendered to the Clerk of Court. The suspension to commence from the date of release from custody.

Lavutul also ordered for the defendant’s bail monies to be refunded forthwith.

Meanwhile, when Bonga was being processed to be transported to the Kerevat Jail, he threatened a female journalist who was trying to take a picture of him getting into the vehicle, in the presence of police.