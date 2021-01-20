Kokopo launches tertiary subsidy program

This follows a decision by Kokopo City Authority Board last week from a submission by Chairman of KCAB and Kokopo MP, Emil Tammur, to roll out the program again this year.

Kokopo District has been assisting its tertiary students for the past four years.

Tammur told the board during its first meeting on Wednesday January 13th that it was important to roll out the program again in 2021 to assist students during these difficult economic times.

The board approved an initial K700,000 for the program similar to the one in 2020 which catered for over 600 students.

The registration period will run for a month and the closing date for all applications is Friday February 19th, 2021.

Students attending tertiary institutions are encouraged to go to the Kokopo District Administration at Bitapaka to enquire and pick up an application form.

Tammur’s CEO, Albert Buanga, assured parents that all tuition fee assistance will be paid out early, unlike last year where all payments were delayed due to COVID-19.

(An officer at the Kokopo District Administration office)