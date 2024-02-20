Kokopo City Mayor takes office

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Kokopo City Authority (KCA), John Talele, declared Tale, who is also the sitting Ward Member for Ula-ulatava in the Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG (KVULLG).

The swearing-in of the Mayor-elect was facilitated by ENB Senior Provincial Magistrate (SPM), Samuel Lavutul, on the 15th of February.

In his maiden speech, Tale said he was part of several projects that were initiated by the Ward Development Committees (WDC) and his ward piloted a solar water supply project for Takabur village.

“We will roll out the solar water supply project to other parts of KVULLG, other LLGs and Kokopo District. I will push for the LLG budget to be approved,” he said.

Nineteen Ward Members took part in a secret ballot that was officiated by the ENB Provincial Electoral Office.

Tale won by 11 votes, over the 8 votes for the other candidate and Bita-reba-rebe Ward Member, Diuvia Kopman.

Talele congratulated the new Mayor and encouraged the Ward Members to perform their responsibilities in Kokopo city and in their wards.

Speaking on behalf of the ENB Provincial Administration (ENBPA), Deputy Provincial Administrator for District & LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, said: “The display of exercising our democratic right was shown today. Civility, maturity and leadership are important and without these three, nothing good will happen.”

Though Kokopo City now has a Mayor, his term will only last until May as the LLG elections will start in June this year.

Mayor Tale appointed Marcello Vagaia, the Ward Member for Gunanba, as his deputy.

The Kokopo Mayor’s seat was left vacant since the former Mayor, Isidor Bonga, was convicted of dangerous driving causing death, and was sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment by the Kokopo District Court last year.

Ward Member for Malakuna No.4, Francis Reiner, who was the former deputy Mayor, was acting in the Mayor’s position until the by-election this year.