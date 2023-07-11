Koki gets new police station

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, authorities gathered with residents to open the police station.

A firm warning was issued to residents and members of the surrounding community to adhere to laws and participate in making the capital city a safe place to live in.

The partnership between Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop, Member for Moresby South and Minister for National Events, Justin Tkatchenko, Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, and NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Chief Inspector Silva Sika, saw to the establishment of this police station at Koki, which has been crime hotspot for many years.

“We are not going to tolerate this kind of nonsense anymore. Our city is carrying the name, picture and hopes of our people and our nation, not just for now but our future generations. Whoever you are that is ruining the future of our people, we will remove you! This is something we will see seriously from now on,” said Parkop.

Parkop assured his support to the efforts of law enforcement and frustratingly stated that those involved in the attacks will be dealt with accordingly.

Minister Tkatchenko said, “We have a cell which can hold about 20 people, proper toilet and bathroom facilities for police officers, office space and enquiry counter. There will be a rotating police presence every day with the command of at least six officers which is a big improvement when we nearly had nobody here before.”

He acknowledged Metsup Sika and members of the NCD Command, for keeping law and order in the area.