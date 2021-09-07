Koiari Lanco pays Fees

A cheque of K285,970.00 was presented by RODCO Limited’s executives, to the Principal and Executive Director of MIT for the 2021 school year.

At the cheque presentation, RODCO Limited Executive Director, Marcus Palem Kara said the small but very significant event should encourage the students to keep going.

“You are not alone. The landowner group is with you to support you and make sure that you complete what you intend to achieve.

“RODCO has seen the potential of school leavers from Sogeri and have decided to sponsor students who are attending Mapex and other tertiary institutions,” Kara said.

He added that some of the students have already completed their courses and have obtained their licenses and are ready to enter the workforce.

RODCO Chairman, Babea Toina said he had put forward a submission for development funds and thanked the National Government and the Department of Finance, Treasury and Trade and Commerce, for the funding.

“This funding is not a land compensation; this is a development package that we received a few weeks ago.

Toina said, “Our Priority is human resources and agriculture. Others like SME and tourism will come later.”

One of RODCOs vision is to see Koiari develop and therefore it is investing in its human resource, to fulfill its development plans.

Isi Govea, First year Tourism and Hospitality student and Female student representative for the Koiari students, thanked RODCO for the initiative and said she hopes to one day open a café and help her people by bringing income into their communities.