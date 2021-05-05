Koaba sworn-in to NCDC board

City Manager Bernard Kipit says the appointment of the Acting Provincial Administrator is important as there is a quorum to fill on the NCDC board.

He congratulated Mr Koaba on his appointment and said: “We are appreciative that you have been commissioned to the NCDC board, we look forward to your partnership in the board meetings.”

Mr Kipit added that NCDC in working together with Central Province to develop projects would prove effective to create more opportunities for the people.

Mr Koaba said his swearing-in has been a long time coming since his appointment as the Acting Provincial Administrator in June 2019.

“Given all the differences we have at the political level, I believe my participation and involvement with the board may also try to realign the focus of these two administrations,” said Mr Koaba.

He looks forward to working with the NCDC board, the Central Provincial Government in the hopes to find solutions that are beneficial for the people.