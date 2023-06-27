Kiunga students helping environment

The theme for the day was ‘Solutions to plastic pollutions’ and students used plastics to decorate their classrooms, created pillows, bags, clothing and beds made of empty water bottles and plastics.

KSS Science Head of Department (HOD), Sammy Jonne, said one way to reduce plastic pollution is reusing them to create safe and clean environment for all.

"We can create useful items by reusing the plastics. If we continue to throw and burn them, pollution is affecting our lives, so let's be creative and take care of our environment,” he said.

He told the students inventing beds and pillows using empty water bottles can be used at the health facilities. More consideration of these inventions and it will be an achievement in Western Province.

"Health centers are lacking with beds and pillows and patients admitted do not sleep well. We can make such items to help the health facilities with innovative ideas." he said.

Also in recognition of the day, over 500 trees such as coconut, mango, oil palm, among others were planted around the school area.

Student of KSS, Isaiah Thomas said individuals take care of their homes, towns and villages which can lead to saving the environment.

"We depend heavily on environment because we get water, food, air and many more resources from it," he said.

Students were urged to inform their family members, friends and others of the importance of environment and the effects of human activities on nature and people.