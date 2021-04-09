Kiunga Airport receives improved sanitation amidst surge in COVID-19 cases

The UN’s Migration Agency, IOM, with the support of the UN’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, installed handwashing stations at the airport.

The airport’s sanitation and handwashing facilities had deteriorated over the past few years leaving many of the travellers and ground staff with limited or no access to sanitation and handwashing. Targeting Western Province, which is one of the hardest hit provinces by the COVID-19 Pandemic, IOM is working with vulnerable communities and key points of entry to upgrade Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) facilities, including at Kiunga airport.

Working in close cooperation with the Western Provincial Administration and National Airports Corporation office in Kiunga, IOM supplied materials, such as plywood, wooden doors and fittings, ceramic toilet seats, polyvinyl pipes, and handwashing basins.

Technical support to install the sanitation and handwashing facilities was provided by the Western Provincial Administration.