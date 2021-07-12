Kiunga Airport Project Underway

The 3 million kina terminal project is jointly funded by the District Development Authority, and PNG Sustainable Development Program.

At the ground breaking ceremony of the project, Member for North Fly James Donald said the new terminal building will boost economic activities and safe air services to and from Western Province.

The airport project will includes construction of parameter fencing, carpark zones, airport terminal, and runway upgrade.

This project runs under the Civil Aviation Development Infrastructure Program, or CADIP.

The North Fly DDA allocated K1.5 million, and PNGSDP contributed over K2 million.

The Fly River Provincial Government and Ok Tedi Mining have also made commitments to support the project.

Photo credit: Jim John