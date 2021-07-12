 

Kiunga Airport Project Underway

BY: Loop Author
12:01, July 12, 2021
152 reads

Airside work for the new Kiunga airport terminal building in North Fly District in Western Province is progressing well.

The 3 million kina terminal project is jointly funded by the District Development Authority, and PNG Sustainable Development Program.

At the ground breaking ceremony of the project, Member for North Fly James Donald said the new terminal building will boost economic activities and safe air services to and from Western Province.

The airport project will includes construction of parameter fencing, carpark zones, airport terminal, and runway upgrade.

This project runs under the Civil Aviation Development Infrastructure Program, or CADIP.

The North Fly DDA allocated K1.5 million, and PNGSDP contributed over K2 million.

The Fly River Provincial Government and Ok Tedi Mining have also made commitments to support the project.

Photo credit: Jim John

Tags: 
new Kiunga airport terminal
Author: 
Press Release
  • 152 reads