Kiponge told to stop misinterpreting court ruling

Minister Schnaubelt told the former MD that he must allow the rule of law to take its course.

Schnaubelt in a media conference held today clarified that the court ruling did not reinstate Kiponge but accorded liberty to apply to amend the proceedings to plead damages as a relief and litigate the question of damages.

Schnaubelt further condemned the actions of Kiponge for storming into the NAC office last week and demanded for his reinstatement as MD for National Airports Corporation.

He clarified that the National Court on December 5, 2023, made a ruling on his Judicial Review application disputing the revocation of his contract of employment.

In finding that the process for the termination of Mr Kiponge's employment was not followed, the court made the following threshold finding:

“But it will not be the case that he will be placed back into the seat he was derailed from, as events have since taken place which are no fault of the incumbent in that seat now.

“Rather than set in place a chain reaction, it is accepted that the plaintiff (Kiponge) will be accorded liberty to apply to amend the proceedings to plead damages as a relief and litigate the question of damages. Alternatively, to commence fresh proceedings by writ of summons or originating summons seeking damages.

After stating the above, Minister Schnaubelt said formal orders of the National Court, among others, is this: “Liberty is granted to the Plaintiff (Kiponge) to amend these proceedings to plead damages as a relief and litigate the question of damages or alternatively to commence fresh proceedings by Writ of Summons or Originating Summons seeking damages.”

Schnaubelt further clarified that essentially, whilst the Court quashed the decision to revoke his appointment, the Court did not reinstate him to his former position.

Instead, it opened a path for Kiponge to seek damages for the unlawful revocation of his appointment. The court order expressly does not endorse his immediate return to the office as MD for NAC.

“Kiponge, however, true to form, took matters into his own hands, stretched the Court order to fit his agenda and held himself up at the NAC office since then.

“Our nation is governed by the rule of law and not the whims of men.

“Under these circumstances, the sole recourse available to a former MD NAC is to seek damages or compensation.”

Meantime, Schnaubelt also announced the appointment of Dominic Kaumu as the acting Managing Director for NAC for three months until a substantive position is made.