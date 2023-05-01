Kintau is new Acting NAC MD

Joseph Kintau is Acting MD and CEO, pending a permanent appointment of an MD/CEO.

The NEC also did not extend Joseph Tupiri’s acting appointment.

Minister Schnaubelt expressed that such an intervention is warranted.

“The level of intervention that the government has taken only indicates the seriousness of the issue. Over the last few days, we established that NAC capacity to assure the safety and security to the industry and airport users has significantly deteriorated to an untenable position. The airport service cannot be sustained under the current conditions, putting the entire aviation system at the risk of significant breakdown.”

The Minister said the lifeline of ensuring aviation safety is availability of cash to immediately respond to emergencies and service downgrade issues within the aviation and airport user community. Cash management issues in NAC to date shows a very serious shift away from safety and security to other non-core spending. This practice continued over the last 10 years, and has completely eroded NAC’s capacity to maintain existing infrastructure.

“The State faces potentially significant liabilities if it does not directly intervene now to correct the situation,” states Schnaubelt.

The Minister states that given the seriousness of the issue the government has the ultimately prerogative to correct an impending risk, and considered Mr. Kintau to be the right person for the task on hand.

“With over two decades of senior leadership, and a good understanding of the industry, it was considered critical that Mr. Kintau assumes the role to help restore fundamental requirements to restore integrity in a very important institution.”

The Minister said these appointments have nothing to do with regionalism, but plainly about getting the right person to help resolve the situation. In this respect to Joseph Tupiri, an opportunity was given to him to help me as portfolio Minister, get some clarity on the issues of concern raised by the government, however this this not happen.