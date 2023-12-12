Kintau calls to prioritize aviation safety

As NAC goes through another leadership tussle with former managing director, Rex Kiponge assuming office last week Thursday 7th December, following a court decision to quash the NEC decision that terminated him on 27 April 2023.

Kintau, who has an extensive experience in the aviation sector is calling it “enough is enough” and calls for issues to be solved amicably and allow NAC operations to run smoothly.

He has declined an extension to his acting appointment made by the Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt on Wednesday December 6, 2023.

The extension of Kintau’s acting appointment for another three months was gazetted on Wednesday, 06 December, a day after the national court crushed the NEC decision that revoked the appointment of Kiponge.

Kintau says while he welcomes the minister’s decision to extend his appointment, he is concerned his acceptance of this appointment would come with a cost not to the NAC management, nor to the minister, but to the NAC employees and the travelling public.

“Because if I assume the position, it will continue the cycle. I will have to fight to keep the position, I have to get the police on my side, I have to defend my office. It’s not worth it, because the public will be the ones suffering, the NAC staff will be the ones suffering,” Kintau said.

He therefore did not contest against Kiponge assuming the NAC MD’s office, instead walked away and is calling for peace to prevail in this state organistation.

“The staff are craving for peace. They want stability and they must have it. I thank the minister for trusting me. I thank him for having the confidence in appointing me but the issue requires a neutral approach,” added Kintau.

He says NAC plays a critical role and when there is a tussle in leadership, it trickles down to the operations of the airports and terminals, affecting passenger safety.

He does not want this to happen and is calling for a quick dialogue between all parties, the leadership issues ironed out and allow NAC operations to run smoothly.

“So I believe there was room and there is still room to stabilize these things, to resolve it permanently. We don’t need to recreate fights and recycle fighting again. We got room - we got ability to solve the problem permanently, now.”

Meantime, changes in the legislation now gives power to the minister to appoint managing directors and despite Kiponge assuming this role, Minister Schnaubelt says the court did not reinstate Kiponge, instead, gave directions for Kiponge to seek damages.

And as minister responsible, he has intervened to re-appoint Kintau, however with Kintau declining this appointment, he says he will select someone else to take up this role on an acting appointment for three months until a permanent appointment is made.

Minister Schnaubelt says former Acting Managing Director of the National Airports Corporation, Rex Kiponge has no legal standing to assume office saying Kiponge does not have the pre-requisite test as a fit and proper person under section 50 of the Civil Aviation act 2000.