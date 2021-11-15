Kiniafa Is EHPHA Chairman

Fego Otta Kiniafa was officially sworn in as EHPHA Board Chairman, who replaced late Sir Malcolm Kela Smith, who passed away late last year.

In a swearing in ceremony held in Goroka recently, Mr Kiniafa thanked the EHPHA for considering and making him Board Chairman.

Mr Kiniafa said he is ready to work with the management to deliver health services to more than 800,000 people across the province.

“While COVID-19 is taking a toll in EHP, the PHA has been without a chairman since the passing of late Sir Malcom. There is a lot of work the board and I have on our hands to ensure we deliver better health services throughout the province.”

Me Kiniafa added that he would also look into other issues regarding employees of EHPHA and the Goroka Base Hospital and address where needed.