Among the distinguished attendees were Minister for Defence, Win Daki, Acting Chief of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, Commodore Philip Polewara.

In a proud and historic address, Sir Bob acknowledged the significance of the occasion as the first-ever graduation of the King's commissioned officers, representing His Majesty King Charles III. He commended the 21 outstanding cadets for their exceptional skill and character demonstrated throughout the rigorous 18-month training at the Joint Forces College.

Highlighting the importance of the PNG Defence Force, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, and the PNG Correctional Services, Sir Bob emphasized the critical role these institutions play in ensuring the nation's security, protecting the government, people, resources, and investments.

He underscored the need for adequate resourcing to create an integrated and coordinated security framework aligned with the shared vision of a united, secure, and trade-oriented country.

The Governor General also recognized the Joint Forces College as a training ground for future civil servants, fostering disciplined environments, attitudes, and mindsets crucial for realizing Papua New Guinea's Vision 2050.

The graduating class achieved significant milestones, including the establishment of a Learning Management System and a memorandum of understanding with the University of Technology (UNITECH) for ICT support.

Acknowledging bilateral partners such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and regional allies, the Governor General expressed gratitude for their support in providing training and resources throughout the course.

Addressing the graduates directly, Sir Bob reminded them of their responsibility to serve the 10 million people of Papua New Guinea. As the first-ever King's Commissioned Officers following the coronation of King Charles III. He emphasized the symbolic significance of the crown on their uniform, representing order and discipline.

Encouraging ethical leadership, he urged the graduates to uphold high standards in conduct and personal appearance, ensuring physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Sir Bob congratulated the graduates, expressing hope that they would make positive strides in their careers and always uphold their oath of service, "To God, King, and Country."