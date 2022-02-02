King Tide Affects Gulf Villages

The villages have raised concern on climate change causing the sea level to rise and have called on concerned authorities to immediately address the situation and may mean moving to high grounds.

The Gulf Provincial Government this week visited affected areas in Kikori and Baimuru to assess the situation and deliver vital supplies for the communities and further assistance to flow in later.

Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta made a visit to Kikori District that began last Saturday, 29th January at Verabari village in East Kikori LLG. Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe and Ihu LLG President, Charles Maiu accompanied Governor Haiveta.

The Governor committed over 170 iron sheets to Verabari and Mariki in Baimuru LLG. The items will be of great help importantly special sand bags made for building up the seabed.

“We have been relocating every five years and the sea has taken away our memories, graveyards and the land our grandfathers settled,” said Verabari village councilor, Kouwo Ara.

The provincial government team yesterday visited badly affected Apiope village along the coastline of Baimuru, with sand bags committed to help villages fend off the King Tide that is continuously hitting the banks of Kikori.

The tidal effects have also affected some parts of Gulf including Lese Avihara and Karama in the East Kerema LLG.

“Disaster has struck the people of Gulf, however, reports made by disaster officers on the ground never reached my Office for support so I had to travel to see the banks and affected areas to assess,” said Governor Haiveta.

Councilor Ara thanked government representatives and Governor Haiveta to seeing firsthand the affected communities and offering immediate support.