King Saddened Over Mulitaka Landslide Tragedy

In a message of condolence conveyed through Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, the King extended his ‘heartfelt condolences to the families and communities’ affected by the tragedy.

“My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating landslide in Enga, and the tragic loss of so many lives, homes, and food gardens.

“I have witnessed at first-hand and have great admiration for the extraordinary resilience of the peoples of Papua New Guinea and the Highlands. I have faith that your communities will come together to support the survivors and the recovery in these heartbreaking circumstances.

“My wife joins me in sending our most heartfelt condolences to the families and communities who have suffered so much as a result of this appallingly traumatic event.

“Papua New Guinea is very much in our special thoughts and prayers,” the King stated.