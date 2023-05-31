A kina saved is a kina earned, says Koim

Commissioner General for the Internal Revenue Commission, Sam Koim, made these remarks when addressing the National Press Club in Port Moresby recently.

A tax is a mandatory payment or charge collected by local, state, and national governments from individuals or businesses to cover the costs of general government services, goods, and activities.

Commissioner Koim said every taxpayer in the country has the legitimate right to question how their tax has been used by the Government.

He said any kina that is saved, is a kina earned.

“We cannot continue to pay for one bridge for a payment of two bridges. Every kina saved is a kina earned.”

Mr Koim pointed out that if we make sure that the quality of the tax expenditure is controlled, the Government can do a lot, from the little we have.

He also mentioned that it’s painful to extract money from the people through tax and the expenditure must be of high quality output.

“Taxpayer must demand and question how their tax have been used by the Government.”

Meantime, the IRC has collected K15.2b in tax in 2022; K9.6b in 2021 and in 2020 K8.2b, under trying times.