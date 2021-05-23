Kina Bank reduce lending rate

After a thorough review, the bank is re-structuring its Indicator Lending Rate (ILR) to modernise it and bring it into line with international norms and practice, making it the lowest ILR in PNG.

The bank will reduce its ILR and be effective as of June 1st to 6.25 per cent.

The ILR in PNG is the predominant reference rate offered by banks on loans to businesses.

It is set by banks at around 11 per cent and is the starting point for banks to price loans to borrowers. From the starting point a customer's rate is determined, depending on factors such as security held, credit history or the financial covenants of a loan.

“The approach is not systematic and is unusual in the use of negative data for setting rates on loans,” Kina Bank CEO, Greg Pawson said.

“The ILR is set to reflect cost of funds and doing business for a bank and a customer's business loan rate will reflect those aspects as well as the financial strength of a customer.

“Kina Bank is taking the guess work out of this pricing and making things more transparent for a borrower,” Mr Pawson said.

He said there had been no systematic review of the ILR setting and process in PNG meaning banks had not been applying international best practice.

"We're changing that and in doing so will send a message to the market and increase competition and benefits for customers.

“We believe ours is a more open approach that introduces greater understanding for customers. It is more in line with how rates are set in offshore banking markets and is intuitively appealing.”