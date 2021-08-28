Kina Bank Partners With Ilimo

Kina Bank is committed to the empowerment and growth of Papua New Guineans and doing good for the communities they serve. In partnership with Ilimo Dairy Farm, Kina is supporting the good nutrition, growth and development of young children, who are the future of our country.

The program includes the daily supply of Ilimo Frozen Milk Stiks to all 500 students at Nonu Primary School in Boroko, NCD. It is the first school to participate in the program. With Kina Bank’s sponsorship of K 100,000 Nonu’s students will receive Ilimo Milk stiks every school day to boost their nutrition and health.

Ilimo Milk Stiks are crafted by the Ilimo Dairy Farm in Central Province from Fresh milk and contains all the benefits of fresh milk. The school children will receive tutorials on healthy nutrition and the benefits of fresh milk to growth and development, and on how fresh milk is crafted.

Many studies have established a clear link between improved nutrition and better educational performance. Fresh Milk is known to be a complete nutritional package, containing many essential nutrients that provide children with vitamins, minerals, proteins, that they need to grow and be healthy, active, and strong.

Milk in schools programs are successfully implemented in various countries around the world with results showing an improvement in students’ nutritional status, and performance in the classroom.

Teachers of Nonu Primary lead by Headmaster, Kelly Wamuk signed on to the program, together with Kina Bank CEO, Greg Pawson and Innovative Agro Industry Business Development Manager, Gallit Tamir at the introduction session to the school’s teachers. The program commenced on August 16.