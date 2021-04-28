Kimbe youths surrender to police

However, more than 90 youths who have contributed to this, have surrendered to police.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Januarius Vosivai said this is a result of community policing efforts.

He said they have educated the community including ward councilors and community leaders, on how to deal with the increasing law and order in the province.

Vosivai said, “We must respect everyone in the province. Whether they are business men or expatriates, respect must be shown in all levels.”

Following their surrender, the police took their profiles, cautioned them and sent them home.

Chief Inspector Vosivai said when the files are ready, they will come back to go through the normal court process.

“For now, we will process the files and sent you home until all paperwork are done and normal court process will follow,” he said.

Meantime, Community Policing Officer in Charge Sergeant Luke Narol also acknowledge the effort by the police officers and encouraged the youths to work with them for a better WNB.

“We want to put a new spirit into these youths.

Sergeant Narol said, “Therefore, we must provide opportunities to make them forget about criminal activities.”