Kimbe Teachers College open new learning facility

The dedication service, led by Reverend Mark Ani, the AOG National General Secretary, highlighted the collaborative efforts that have propelled the college's growth.

The dedication service not only marked the unveiling of a new facility but also celebrated the concerted efforts of government authorities, community leaders, and educational stakeholders in nurturing the educational aspirations of future generations.

Reverend Albert Kavanamur, Interim Board Chairman and NGI Regional Superintendent extended his gratitude to the people of WNB, acknowledging Governor Sasindran Muthuvel's administration for the K300,000 grant. Out of this allocation, K47,000 was set aside to construct the new lecture room, a testament to the joint endeavours between the government and the college.

Raphael Divu, the Provincial Executive Council Chairman of Education Services, commended the AOG Church for its integral role in establishing Kimbe Teachers College.

He emphasized the challenges in acquiring land for educational institutions and praised the church's generosity in providing space for the college's expansion, emphasizing the importance of local collaboration.

Principal Ismael Leka emphasized Governor SMuthuvel's significant contribution, with a K500,000 grant earmarked for the development of the new college site at Section 21, adjacent to the WNB School of Nursing's new location. This symbolizes a promising future for educational endeavours in the region.

Kimbe Teachers College, nestled within the AOG premises in Kimbe Town, stands as a beacon of academic excellence.