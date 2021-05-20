Kimbe SME training

Training facilitator, Lamang Business Consultants (LBC), say they now have to book additional spaces to cater for the increase in numbers. The training is set for this weekend

LBC attributed the surge to the trending need in entrepreneurship and financial literacy, which are prerequisites to SME loans.

The program is part of a nationwide entrepreneurial campaign that focuses on empowering Papua New Guineans to embrace entrepreneurship as the way forward for wealth creation and financial success.

Principal of LBC, Luther Scat Lamang said it was high time that Papua New Guineans take advantage of such programs so they are empowered to tap into business opportunities and become active participants in economic development rather than being spectators.

He said business successes did not rely on financial literacy alone but that entrepreneurs must also possess sound business management skills, be able to read economic trends and have a success mindset to be competitive.

“The Kimbe SME program is offered in a three-in-one package where financial literacy, entrepreneurship and lessons on developing a winning mindset is expounded through four modules for the price of one,” said Mr Lamang.

He said apart from the Kimbe series, plans are afoot to take this program to various districts and wards in the province through a close partnership with West New Britain Provincial Government and the churches.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to conduct similar training for all Seventh Day Adventists in the province.